Twitter starts testing WhatsApp share icon on tweets for Android users in India

Representative image.

Twitter has on September 9 announced a new experiment in India wherein it will start showing a WhatsApp share button instead of the regular share icon to the majority of Android users in India.

The social media firm said India will be the first country for this experiment and it hopes this change encourages more people to join the conversation.

“Conversations are core to Twitter and we are focussed on making the experience personalised for our audiences. Starting today, we are rolling out a new experiment exclusively in India - an important market for us," said Shirish Andhare, Director and Product Head - Twitter India.

He said this move will make it easier for users to share their favourite or noteworthy Tweets beyond Twitter, "making the experience more open, accessible and holistic for them".

"Our goal behind testing this feature in India, home to one of the most diverse sets of audience, is to unlock the learnings and potential and apply them to other Android first markets and the rest of the world," he said.

As part of the WhatsApp icon experiment, several people using Twitter's Android app may see the WhatsApp icon on a Tweet starting today.

Once they choose the WhatsApp icon, a share menu will open up showing all the available share options, following which they can choose the WhatsApp icon to be redirected to the WhatsApp app with the Tweet link ready to be shared, the company said.

If people don't see the WhatsApp icon, they can tap on the regular Twitter share icon to find the WhatsApp option. One can share the Tweet link with a single person or a group in a message, although protected tweets cannot be shared, it said.

Twitter said it is also making it easier for everyone using its iOS and Android apps to send tweets to social platforms such as LinkedIn, Snapchat and Instagram besides WhatsApp.

This move comes on the heels of Twitter announcing a pilot of a much-requested edit button, starting internally and later expanding to the subscribers of its paid service Twitter Blue in the coming weeks.