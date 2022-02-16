Twitter boosts its tips feature in India with Paytm integration

Twitter on February 16 announced a partnership with digital payments and financial services firm Paytm to boost its tipping feature in India.

Individuals will be able to link their Paytm account to their Twitter handle, enabling users to directly send money to them through the tipping feature on the company's iOS and Android apps.

In May 2021, Twitter partnered Razorpay to pilot this feature with a select group of users, including creators and journalists, in the country. It later expanded this feature to all individuals above 18 years on iOS and Android in the country in November.

Users can enable this feature by editing their profile and then turning on the tips option, following which a tips icon starts appearing on their profile. People who intend to send money can tap this icon and select their preferred payment option to complete the transaction. The company does not take any cut from these payments.

Twitter said the feature is available in multiple Indian languages, including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, and Tamil, and users would be able to send money through various payment options such as UPI, credit and debit cards, net banking, and wallets.

Apart from Paytm and Razorpay, Twitter also supports crypto payment options such as bitcoin and ethereum in India. In the United States, it supports options such as PayPal, Venmo, Bandcamp, Cash App, and Patreon.