English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Twitter boosts its tips feature in India with Paytm integration

    People will be able to link their Paytm account to their Twitter handle, enabling users to directly send them money through the tipping feature on the company's iOS and Android apps

    Vikas SN
    February 16, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST

    Twitter on February 16 announced a partnership with digital payments and financial services firm Paytm to boost its tipping feature in India.

    Individuals will be able to link their Paytm account to their Twitter handle, enabling users to directly send money to them through the tipping feature on the company's iOS and Android apps.

    In May 2021, Twitter partnered Razorpay to pilot this feature with a select group of users, including creators and journalists, in the country. It later expanded this feature to all individuals above 18 years on iOS and Android in the country in November.

    Users can enable this feature by editing their profile and then turning on the tips option, following which a tips icon starts appearing on their profile. People who intend to send money can tap this icon and select their preferred payment option to complete the transaction. The company does not take any cut from these payments.

    Twitter Tips

    Close

    Related stories

    Twitter said the feature is available in multiple Indian languages, including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, and Tamil, and users would be able to send money through various payment options such as UPI, credit and debit cards, net banking, and wallets.

    Apart from Paytm and Razorpay, Twitter also supports crypto payment options such as bitcoin and ethereum in India. In the United States, it supports options such as PayPal, Venmo, Bandcamp, Cash App, and Patreon.
    Vikas SN
    Tags: #PayTm #Twitter India #Twitter tips
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 02:21 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.