Twitter Tip Jar | How to send tips to users and activate the feature on your account
May 24, 2021 / 02:26 PM IST
Earlier in May, Twitter began rolling out a new feature called ‘Tip Jar’. When enabled, Tip Jar allows users to tip creators, offering a new source of revenue.
The feature is currently only being offered to select creators, journalists, experts and non-profits globally. But will be available to more users in the future. Additionally, it is also only available on the Android and iOS versions of the app.
The Twitter Tip Jar is said to support a number of payment gateways like Bandcamp, Patreon, PayPal, Venmo and Cash App and is quite simple to use.How to use Twitter’s Tip Jar?
How to set up Twitter’s Tip Jar?
- The Tip Jar feature is located on the user’s account near the ‘Follow’ button on his/her profile page
- Simply tap the Tip Jar icon and you’ll receive the list of payment services or platforms that the account has enabled
- Just select your preferred payment service and it will take you to the selected app to make a payment/tip
- Head to your profile and tap the Edit Profile option
- Toggle the Tip Jar feature to allow tips, which is located at the bottom
- You will see a list of services and platforms from where you receive the tips
- Select a service and enter the required information for it. Some services like PayPal will require a PayPal account.
- And that’s about it.
It is worth noting that Twitter has confirmed that it will not take a cut from any tips users receive on the platform. However, some privacy concerns have begun popping up already. A user reported
that the address of the sender on a PayPal account will become visible to the receiver when he/she opens the receipt from the tip. However, you can expect Twitter to work with PayPal to resolve this issue before a wider rollout.