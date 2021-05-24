Twitter Tip Jar | How to send tips to users and activate the feature on your account

The famed "Blue Check" now has a different ladder for you to climb

Earlier in May, Twitter began rolling out a new feature called ‘Tip Jar’. When enabled, Tip Jar allows users to tip creators, offering a new source of revenue.

The feature is currently only being offered to select creators, journalists, experts and non-profits globally. But will be available to more users in the future. Additionally, it is also only available on the Android and iOS versions of the app.



show your love, leave a tip

now testing Tip Jar, a new way to give and receive money on Twitter more coming soon... pic.twitter.com/7vyCzlRIFc — Twitter (@Twitter) May 6, 2021



The Tip Jar feature is located on the user’s account near the ‘Follow’ button on his/her profile page



Simply tap the Tip Jar icon and you’ll receive the list of payment services or platforms that the account has enabled



Just select your preferred payment service and it will take you to the selected app to make a payment/tip





Head to your profile and tap the Edit Profile option



Toggle the Tip Jar feature to allow tips, which is located at the bottom



You will see a list of services and platforms from where you receive the tips



Select a service and enter the required information for it. Some services like PayPal will require a PayPal account.



And that’s about it.

