Twitter starts rolling out Tip Jar feature to allow monetization of your tweets

Twitter Tip Jar goes live

Twitter has started rolling out a new feature called Tip Jar that allows users to monetise their content. What’s more is that the company says they will not take any cut.

The micro-blogging site has only started rolling out the feature and users can start sending and receiving payments. Currently, only a certain set of people such as creators, journalists, experts and non-profits can use the feature, however more users will be able to access the Tip Jar soon.

Twitter, in their blog post, said, “We $ee you – sharing your PayPal link after your Tweet goes viral, adding your $Cashtag to your profile so people can support your work, dropping your Venmo handle on your birthday or if you just need some extra help," the company said in its blog post. “You drive the conversation on Twitter and we want to make it easier for you to support each other beyond Follows, Retweets, and Likes."



Huge heads up on PayPal Twitter Tip Jar. If you send a person a tip using PayPal, when the receiver opens up the receipt from the tip you sent, they get your *address*. Just tested to confirm by tipping @yashar on Twitter w/ PayPal and he did in fact get my address I tipped him. https://t.co/R4NvaXRdlZ pic.twitter.com/r8UyJpNCxu

— Rachel Tobac (@RachelTobac) May 6, 2021

The Twitter Tip Jar is said to support a number of payment gateways like Bandcamp, Patreon, PayPal, Venmo and Cash App. To send someone someone money, simply go to the person’s profile, click on the tip jar icon, select from the available modes of payment and complete your payment. Twitter has also made it clear that the company takes no cut from the amount you send or receive.

There will, as always, be kinks to work out such as the one Rachel Tobac spotted when tipping using PayPal. But this should be resolved between twitter and PayPal very soon.