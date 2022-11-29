TVS Motor rolls out 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V at Rs 1.30 lakh

Representative image

Two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor Company on Tuesday rolled out its 2023 Special Edition of its popular motorcycle 160 4V Apache RTR equipped with a host of features.

The 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition in pearl white is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and available at its dealerships across the country.The 2023 TVS Apache RTR160 4V Special Edition comprises of new pearl white colour, dual tone seat, adjustable clutch and brake levers, rear radial tyre among many others.The motorcycle is powered by a 159.7 cc, oil-cooled, fuel injected engine and mated to a five-speed gearbox.The special edition variant comprises a 'lightweight bullpup muffler' enhancing the RTR exhaust, increase the power to weight ratio with one kilogram weight reduction."...we are delighted to introduce the new 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, offering a new refreshed colour option with uniquely colour coordinated black and red alloys, a lightweight bullpup exhaust and an array of exciting features," TVS Motor Company, head-business premium Vimal Sumbly said."The new special edition is a testament to our commitment towards providing world-class products and redefining the definition of performance motorcycling," he said.