Tube Investments forays into small commercial EV segment, to acquire 50% stake in Jayem Auto

The stake in Jayem Auto will be acquired for Rs 206 crore

Tube Investments of India, an auto component company, on July 3 announced its foray into the small commercial electric vehicle segment via its subsidiary TI Clean Mobility Private Limited (TICMPL).

The Pune-headquartered firm said TICMPL has entered into a definite agreement with Jayem Automotives, whereby it will acquire a 50 percent stake in the company to "augment its R&D and rapid product development capability" for the EV launch.

The acquisition of half the stake in Jayem Automotives will be made through a combination of primary subscription and secondary purchase of shares "for a total sum of up to Rs 206 crore", a regulatory filing stated.

Currently, Jayem Automotives is engaged in design, development, testing and manufacturing of a wide range of automotive components, systems and prototypes with deep expertise in electric vehicles.

Tube Investments said that TICMPL will float a new subsidiary company to commercialise small commercial EVs, and has entered into an agreement with Jayem Automotives managing director J Anand in this regard. As per the agreement, "TICMPL will hold 80 percent stake and J Anand will hold 20 percent" in the new entity.

"With Jayem’s capabilities in concept creation, design, development and prototyping, combined with TICMPL’s manufacturing and marketing expertise, we are confident that we will deliver high-performance products to the market that surpass customer expectations in the EV small commercial vehicle segment," Anand said.

TICMPL chairman M A M Arunachalam added that the new EV venture will hold the company to "offer end-to-end mobility solutions to enterprises and logistic companies across intercity, intracity and last mile applications".

"We strongly believe that the association with Jayem will supplement our in-house design and development capabilities and bring agility and innovation," Arunachalam added.

In the trading session on July 3, Tube Investments' scrip settled at Rs 3,181.55 on the BSE, which was higher by 0.31 percent as against the last closing price.