Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 10:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

TTK Prestige Q3 net profit up 3.3% at Rs 60.20cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 58.25 crore in October-December quarter a year ago, TTK Prestige said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Kitchen appliances maker TTK Prestige Ltd on Thursday reported a 3.34 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 60.20 crore for the third quarter ended December.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 58.25 crore in October-December quarter a year ago, TTK Prestige said in a BSE filing. However, net sales fell 1.05 per cent to Rs 587.27 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 593.54 crore in the year-ago period

The company's total expenses during December quarter stood at Rs 514.77 crore as against Rs 513.35 crore a year ago.

Shares of TTK Prestige on Thursday closed 1.90 per cent lower at Rs 5,861 on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 10:40 pm

tags #Business #Results #TTK Prestige Ltd

