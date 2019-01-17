Trident Q3 Review: Steady run continues

Highlights

Trident trades at reasonable valuations- Q3 numbers were good across segments- Home textile capacity utilisation is the key monitorable

- Cotton costs and currency fluctuations are the key risks

--------------------------------------------------

Trident (stock price: Rs 70.85, market cap: Rs 3,610.48 crore) reported healthy top-line traction and margin accretion in Q3 FY19. Higher capacity utilisation rates, long-term debt repayment, growing demand for paper products and an undemanding valuation make the stock a good pick.

Q3 result analysis

Sales grew across all segments owing to robust demand. Bed/bath linen grew 41.7/10.1 percent YoY, respectively- Overall gross margins expanded mainly due to a good product mix- Long-term debt reduced from Rs 1,688 crore as on FY18-end to Rs 1,428 crore as on end- Q3FY19

- Higher other income led to improved net profit margins

- Employee costs and other expenses rose substantially year-on-year (YoY). This caused EBITDA margins to remain flat YoY

Observations



- In home textiles, the proximity of branding-cum-distribution teams to the US should aid volume growth- Innovative value-added products will be launched in the branded bed and bath linen category- Paper prices have been on an uptrend because of supply constraints, which should help fetch higher realisations

- Global and domestic prospects in the home textiles market appear promising

Net debt (ie. debt minus cash) is likely to reduce further from Rs 2,197 crore as on December 31, 2018

- The management aims to scale up utilisation levels at the bed and bath linen/paper manufacturing facilities to 60-70 percent over the next 2-3 years

- Higher captive utilisation of yarn output for home textiles will reduce dependence on external supplies and keep raw material price volatility in check- The product mix is shifting gradually in favour of private label brands

- The contribution of high-value ‘Copier’ paper to the paper segment’s sales, which stood at 49 percent in 9MFY19, will increase in due course

Risks

- Currency fluctuations and steep raw material (cotton) prices may impact exports/gross margins, respectively- Order cancellations or delay in executions thereof (in home textiles) would cause utilisation rates to remain low, thus resulting in lower profitability

- Heavy capex by paper players to add new capacities could lead to moderation in margins because of limited pricing power

Outlook

The stock, despite a sharp 34 percent rally from its 52-week low, trades at 8 times its FY21 projected earnings.

Therefore, one shouldn’t overlook this investment opportunity.

