App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trident Q3 Review: Steady run continues

Krishna Karwa @krishnakarwa152
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Highlights:
-  Trident trades at reasonable valuations
-  Q3 numbers were good across segments
-  Home textile capacity utilisation is the key monitorable

-  Cotton costs and currency fluctuations are the key risks

--------------------------------------------------

Trident (stock price: Rs 70.85, market cap: Rs 3,610.48 crore) reported healthy top-line traction and margin accretion in Q3 FY19. Higher capacity utilisation rates, long-term debt repayment, growing demand for paper products and an undemanding valuation make the stock a good pick.

Image 1

related news

Q3 result analysis

Positives
Sales grew across all segments owing to robust demand. Bed/bath linen grew 41.7/10.1 percent YoY, respectively
-  Overall gross margins expanded mainly due to a good product mix
-  Long-term debt reduced from Rs 1,688 crore as on FY18-end to Rs 1,428 crore as on end- Q3FY19

-  Higher other income led to improved net profit margins

Negatives

Employee costs and other expenses rose substantially year-on-year (YoY). This caused EBITDA margins to remain flat YoY

Image 2

Image 3

Image 4

Observations

Revenue drivers
- In home textiles, the proximity of branding-cum-distribution teams to the US should aid volume growth
- Innovative value-added products will be launched in the branded bed and bath linen category
- Paper prices have been on an uptrend because of supply constraints, which should help fetch higher realisations

- Global and domestic prospects in the home textiles market appear promising

Margin drivers
Net debt (ie. debt minus cash) is likely to reduce further from Rs 2,197 crore as on December 31, 2018

-  The management aims to scale up utilisation levels at the bed and bath linen/paper manufacturing facilities to 60-70 percent over the next 2-3 years

Image 5

-  Higher captive utilisation of yarn output for home textiles will reduce dependence on external supplies and keep raw material price volatility in check
-  The product mix is shifting gradually in favour of private label brands

-  The contribution of high-value ‘Copier’ paper to the paper segment’s sales, which stood at 49 percent in 9MFY19, will increase in due course

Risks
- Currency fluctuations and steep raw material (cotton) prices may impact exports/gross margins, respectively
-  Order cancellations or delay in executions thereof (in home textiles) would cause utilisation rates to remain low, thus resulting in lower profitability

-  Heavy capex by paper players to add new capacities could lead to moderation in margins because of limited pricing power

Outlook

The stock, despite a sharp 34 percent rally from its 52-week low, trades at 8 times its FY21 projected earnings.

Image 6

Therefore, one shouldn’t overlook this investment opportunity.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 06:48 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Research #Result Analysis #Trident

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.