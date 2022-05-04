English
    Travel aggregator ixigo appoints Rahul Gautam as Group CFO

    Moneycontrol News
    May 04, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST

    Travel aggregator ixigo on May 4 announced the appointment of Rahul Gautam, a veteran in the realm of capital markets and corporate finance, as its new Group Chief Financial Officer.

    The appointment will come into effect from May 5, 2022, the company said, adding that Gautam would be replacing former Group CFO Ravi Gupta, who resigned due to "personal reasons".

    In his current role at ixigo, Gautam will be leading the finance function for ixigo "with specific focus on corporate finance and corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, public markets and investor relations, growth, risk management and financial reporting", a press release stated.

    Gautam has, notably, held various leadership roles in his career - most recently serving as Senior Vice President - Finance at PVR Limited, where he was responsible for various roles including corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions.

    Prior to this, he has worked with top organisations including  SBI Capital Markets Limited, Religare Capital Markets Limited and Deloitte Haskins and Sells. He is also a member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

    The replacement of ixigo's Group CFO comes months after the company received the nod from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offering. The AI-based travel app plans to raise Rs 1,600 crore through the IPO.

     



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Group Chief Financial Officer #ixigo #Rahul Gautam
    first published: May 4, 2022 11:05 pm
