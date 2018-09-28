Traders call for Bharat Bandh — all you need to know

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called a 'Bharat Bandh' on September 28 to protest against Walmart's acquisition of home-grown retail major Flipkart and FDI in the retail sector.

"All commercial markets across the country will remain closed and no commercial activity will take place. About 7 crore small businesses all over the country are expected to participate in the bandh," the CAIT said in a statement.

As a result, all wholesale and retail markets in Delhi, including Connaught Place, Chawri Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Kashmiri Gate, Pahar Ganj, Karol Bagh, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Amar Colony, Green Park, Khan Market, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Vikas Marg, Lajpat Nagar, Shahdara will remain closed on September 28.

A protest Dharna will be held at Jantar Mantar, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told PTI.

CAIT is opposing the US retail giant Walmart's proposed acquisition of 77 percent stake in Bengaluru-based Flipkart in a $16-billion deal. Last month, it had also filed a petition in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the Competition Commission of India's decision to approve the deal.

Earlier, CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal had alleged that the e-commerce market place has been impaired to a great extent in past years as several leading e-commerce companies indulge in malpractices including predatory pricing, deep discounting and loss funding.

Khandelwal had claimed that at a time when there is no policy for e-commerce, it would be a cake walk for Walmart to circumvent the FDI policy Press Note No 3 of 2016.

In January, the Union Cabinet decided to allow 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in single brand retail under automatic route, and also eased local sourcing norms.

Apart from FDI, Delhi traders are also demanding immediate promulgation of an ordinance to stop sealing of shops in the city.

"Besides FDI, the Delhi Trade Bandh is also focusing on sealing issue demanding the government to bring an ordinance to protect Delhi from sealing," CAIT said in a statement.

Khandelwal had alleged that the Monitoring Committee is conducting sealing as per its own wishes disregarding the provisions of MCD Act.

He said the government should bring an ordinance to provide relief to traders from sealing with an Amnesty Scheme, declaring maintenance of status quo as on December 31, 2017.

Similar protests are being held in Kolkata, Assam, Madhya Pradesh. Around 35 lakh retail traders in Madhya Pradesh are participating in the Bharat Bandh.

Meanwhile, the apex body of chemists is also observing a day-long strike across the country against the Centre's decision to regularise online pharmacies. As a result, chemist shops across the country will also remain closed on September 28.

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) stated that e- pharmacy poses a threat to their business which can lead to the risk of drug abuse. The body alleges that online portals offer discounts up to 70 percent against a 10 percent discount available at a wholesaler.

(With inputs from PTI)