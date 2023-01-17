English
    Torrent Pharma Q3 PAT seen up 28.9% YoY to Rs 3,211 cr: Nirmal Bang

    January 17, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST
    Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the PHARMACEUTICAL sector. The brokerage house expects Torrent Pharma to report net profit at Rs 3,211 crore up 28.9% year-on-year (up 2.9% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 24,020 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 30.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 7,008 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

