Toprankers expects 100% growth this fiscal in revenue to around Rs 100 crore

Edtech firm Toprankers expects to double its revenue in FY24 to around Rs 100 crore with expansion of service portfolio, the company's CEO and co-founder Gaurav Goel said on Monday.

Goel said the company expects to close the last fiscal year that ended March 31, 2023 with the revenue in the range of Rs 45-50 crore. "We have been profitable for the last three years. We expect to close this fiscal with Rs 90-100 crore revenue," he said.

Toprankers recently acquired New Delhi-based career platform ProBano to add a career counselling portfolio to its business.

ProBano has provided guidance and counselling to over 30,000 students across 24 states and has set target to reach out to 75,000 in this fiscal.

"With ProBano acquisition, Toprankers has become a full stack career platform. Leveraging ProBano's expertise in career guidance and counselling, we will help the next 10 lakh to 1 crore high school students explore different career options, discover their passion, and pursue it," Goel said.

Toprankers will be integrating ProBano's CEO Aditya Bose and his team of proficient career guides and project managers into its existing team.

The edtech firm has students registered from 144 cities across the country for various online test preparatory courses.

Goel said that Toprankers has recently added 14 offline centres and will be expanding them gradually.