Titagarh Wagons bags Rs 7,800 crore-order from Indian Railways

Representative image

Titagarh Wagons Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth over Rs 7,800 crore from Indian Railways for supply of 24,177 wagons. The order is required to be executed over a period of 39 months.

"Titagarh Wagons Ltd has received the letter of acceptance for an order for manufacture and supply of 24,177 wagons from Indian Railways … The total value of the contract is Rs 7,838 crore plus taxes," the company said in a BSE filing.

Umesh Chowdhary, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Titagarh Wagons, said the order would not only increase the company's topline and boost its financial performance but also enable the group on its path to becoming the most dependable manufacturer of rolling stock products.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes