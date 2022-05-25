English
    Titagarh Wagons bags Rs 7,800 crore-order from Indian Railways

    Titagarh Wagons would be supplying 24,177 wagons to the Indian Railways over a period of 39 months.

    PTI
    May 25, 2022 / 01:30 AM IST
    Representative image

    Titagarh Wagons Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth over Rs 7,800 crore from Indian Railways for supply of 24,177 wagons. The order is required to be executed over a period of 39 months.

    "Titagarh Wagons Ltd has received the letter of acceptance for an order for manufacture and supply of 24,177 wagons from Indian Railways … The total value of the contract is Rs 7,838 crore plus taxes," the company said in a BSE filing.

    Umesh Chowdhary, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Titagarh Wagons, said the order would not only increase the company's topline and boost its financial performance but also enable the group on its path to becoming the most dependable manufacturer of rolling stock products.



    first published: May 24, 2022 09:44 pm
