    Tinplate Company of India Q1 profit plummets 97 pc to Rs 2.62 crore

    New Delhi, Jul 17 The Tinplate Company of India Ltd has posted a 96.91 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 2.62 crore in the June quarter, dra..

    PTI
    July 17, 2023 / 08:13 PM IST
    Total income also trimmed to Rs 931.27 crore from Rs 1,017.17 crore in the year-ago quarter.

    The Tinplate Company of India Ltd has posted a 96.91 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 2.62 crore in the June quarter, dragged by lower income. The company’s profit was at Rs 84.98 crore in the year-ago period, the Tata Steel subsidiary said in a regulatory filing on July 17.

    Total income also trimmed to Rs 931.27 crore from Rs 1,017.17 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses increased to Rs 927.66 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, as against Rs 903.46 crore in 2022-23.

    Domestic steel major Tata Steel owns a 74.96 per cent stake in Kolkata-headquartered Tinplate Company of India Ltd (TCIL), a tinplate producer. From its plant in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), TCIL caters to 40 per cent of the overall domestic tinplate market and exports contribute to 15-20 per cent of its sales.

    Tags: #Exports #June quarter #Profit #Tata Steel #TCIL
    first published: Jul 17, 2023 08:13 pm

