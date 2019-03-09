App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2019 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This week in IT: Could the Facebook founder’s recent blog post be an answer to India’s data localisation mandate?

India is one of the biggest markets and they cannot afford to lose them. Facebook has 300 million users in India, its biggest market. It has only 210 million users in the US, according to Statista.

Swathi Moorthy @kpswathi
Whatsapp

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in his blog post on March 7 spoke about company’s way forward, privacy and data storage among others.

Zuckerberg said, “People want to know their data is stored securely in places they trust. Looking at the future of the internet and privacy, I believe one of the most important decisions we'll make is where we'll build data centers and store people's sensitive data.”

He further added, “As we build our infrastructure around the world, we've chosen not to build data centers in countries that have a track record of violating human rights like privacy or freedom of expression. If we build data centers and store sensitive data in these countries, rather than just caching non-sensitive data, it could make it easier for those governments to take people's information.”

At a time when countries across the world, including India, are looking at implementing privacy and data protection laws, Zuckerberg’s message is clear. You can block us if you want. “That's a trade-off we're willing to make,” he says. But we are not going to build local data centres just because the government says so.

related news

Though he did not imply India specifically, it might as well be the answer to the government's continuous questioning and demands to setup data centres here. From demanding that the US tech giant be put in place with appropriate regulatory mechanisms, to calling for increased transparency while appointing executives in India, the ministry has been coming down on the company pretty strongly.

This face-off between Facebook and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has been happening going on for some time, starting with the circulation of fake news through its messaging platform Whatsapp, which have resulted in violence, and even death. The parliamentary committee on information technology recently asked Facebook about the steps it has taken to curb fake news ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which according to reports, Facebook's executives were unable to answer.

Not too long ago, the Reserve Bank of India mandated that payment solutions providers should store the payment details in India, and banned the ones that failed to do so. Whatsapp payments, after much lobbying, complied and said that it has created an infrastructure to store the data of Indians in India.

The government has been coming up policies on data protection and a privacy, which after clearing Cabinet approval, would likely work against these US companies.

The policy that takes key learnings from the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, when implemented would require all companies to store sensitive data in India. This means that players like Facebook and Google to open data centre here for data storage. Though these players continue to lobby against the data localisaiton rule, many of them have stated that they would comply with local government policies.

India is one of the biggest markets and they cannot afford to lose them. Facebook has 300 million users in India, its biggest market. It has only 210 million users in the US, according to Statista.

Given the sheer volume of users, it makes one wonder about the Facebook founder’s recent opinion about data privacy. Is it a challenge to the government that is hell-bent on making them store their data?
First Published on Mar 9, 2019 03:26 pm

tags #Business #Facebook #India #IT #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

'It's Just Not Cricket': Pakistan Demands ICC Action Against Team Indi ...

Ravichandran Ashwin Open to Make Koffee With Karan Debut

Tata Motors Starts the Supply of 40 Electric Buses to AICTSL

In Pics | India Women vs England Women, Third T20I in Guwahati

NEET 2019: AFMC MBBS 2019 Eligibility Criteria, Admission Process and ...

'Expected Better With Bat': Mandhana Lashes Out

We Kept Quiet But Scared Pakistan Began Crying 'Modi ne Maara', Says P ...

TMC Strongman's Meeting With BJP's Mukul Roy Leaves Trinamool Worried

‘Almighty Choke’ – Twitter Left Stunned by India’s Last Over D ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

MSMEs created 14% more jobs in last years, claims CII survey

US economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February

UP, Bihar continue to be down in the dumps in HDI, says report

Subhash Chandra Garg designated as Finance Secretary

Wall Street falls at open after weak jobs data, growth concerns

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Ayodhya hearing: Appointing retired SC judge is new initiative, but la ...

Nirav Modi spotted in London, as MEA says extradition not that simple: ...

Taapsee Pannu epitomises the new age Hindi film heroine — one that's ...

US House Democrats okay sweeping plan to ensure fair election for all, ...

ArcelorMittal's takeover bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel approved by N ...

I-League: Chennai City FC, East Bengal in fray to be crowned champions ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The Stories in My Life: Raja Rao's timeless tale of a juggler and a se ...

Women's Day 2019: A must-follow list of 21 amazing Indian women on soc ...

Tamilrockers leak full print of Badla and Captain Marvel on its releas ...

Pictures inside: Arya and Sayyeshaa host colourful sangeet ahead of Su ...

Kalank: This Varun Dhawan Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha ...

Nirav Modi tracked down in London, running a new diamond business

Captain Marvel’s post credit scene is a bonus for all the Avengers: ...

Badla Day 1 Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's f ...

International Women's Day 2019: Nick Jonas has the most beautiful word ...

Mahira Khan pens down an emotional post for her mom on International W ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.