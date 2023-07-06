The Moneycontrol Startup Conclave is here

The event will shine a light on the strength and spirit of entrepreneurs and their zeal to persevere in the face of challenges.

Across a range of industries, bright young Indians are coming together and demonstrating to the world how creativity, innovation and hard work can transform the way we live, work and play.

Startups in India are buzzing with energy and ideas, reflecting the optimistic mood about India, which is today the fastest-growing major country and a bright spot in an uncertain world.

The Moneycontrol Startup Conclave, which takes place in Bengaluru on Friday, July 7, is the definitive forum for the most consequential debates about the state of the startup sector. For this inaugural edition, #ToughGetGoing has been chosen as the theme, portraying the optimism and resilience of Indian startups in these challenging times.

The event will shine a light on the strength and spirit of entrepreneurs and their zeal to persevere in the face of challenges. It will comprise a mix of keynote speeches, panel discussions and inspirational talks from a mix of global and Indian voices at the intersection of policy, venture capital and entrepreneurship.

Gifted entrepreneur and venture investor Vinod Khosla, Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, Reserve Bank of India deputy governor T Rabi Sankar, author and investor Nir Eyal, and ace badminton coach P Gopichand will be among those in conversation with Moneycontrol’s editors.

Others who will speak include the star founders of India’s most buzzing startups – Zerodha, PhonePe, PB Fintech, Razorpay, Groww, Meesho, Oxyzo and BillDesk. The conclave will have a one-of-its-kind session on digital public infrastructure, a uniquely Indian achievement.

Information, insights, invigorating conversations and some banter – it’s all happening on July 7. Check out the agenda here. The event will be livestreamed on Moneycontrol’s website and YouTube channels.

