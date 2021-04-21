MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Tesla looking for office, retail space in Mumbai's Lower Parel-Worli: Report

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on April 15 said he has urged Tesla to start manufacturing in India as soon as possible.

Moneycontrol News
April 21, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST
Tesla is looking at a few ready commercial projects in the area for a 40,000 sq ft office-cum-retail space. (Image: Reuters)

Tesla is looking at a few ready commercial projects in the area for a 40,000 sq ft office-cum-retail space. (Image: Reuters)

Electric vehicle maker Tesla is hunting for office and retail space in Mumbai's Lower Parel-Worli business district.

Tesla is looking at a few ready commercial projects in the area for a 40,000 sq ft office-cum-retail space.

"Blackstone Group-owned One World Centre, erstwhile One Indiabulls Centre, is the one of the key contenders for the deal. The transaction is currently at the technical stage and is likely to be inked soon after the due diligence," source told the publication.

Also read: Why Tesla is like no other car brand in history

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Nucleus Office Parks, a Blackstone Group entity, owns the One World Centre. The building has offices of several corporates, including Morgan Stanley, American Express, Aditya Birla Group companies, the Kingdom of Spain and IDFC First Bank

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, on April 15, said he has urged Tesla to start manufacturing in India as soon as possible.

Tesla has set up a subsidiary with a registered address in Bengaluru, and is expected to launch operations in India in 2021.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #India #Tesla
first published: Apr 21, 2021 09:43 am

Must Listen

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.