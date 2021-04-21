Tesla looking for office, retail space in Mumbai's Lower Parel-Worli: Report

Tesla is looking at a few ready commercial projects in the area for a 40,000 sq ft office-cum-retail space. (Image: Reuters)

Electric vehicle maker Tesla is hunting for office and retail space in Mumbai's Lower Parel-Worli business district.

Tesla is looking at a few ready commercial projects in the area for a 40,000 sq ft office-cum-retail space.

"Blackstone Group-owned One World Centre, erstwhile One Indiabulls Centre, is the one of the key contenders for the deal. The transaction is currently at the technical stage and is likely to be inked soon after the due diligence," source told the publication.

Also read: Why Tesla is like no other car brand in history

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Nucleus Office Parks, a Blackstone Group entity, owns the One World Centre. The building has offices of several corporates, including Morgan Stanley, American Express, Aditya Birla Group companies, the Kingdom of Spain and IDFC First Bank

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, on April 15, said he has urged Tesla to start manufacturing in India as soon as possible.

Tesla has set up a subsidiary with a registered address in Bengaluru, and is expected to launch operations in India in 2021.