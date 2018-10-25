App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 12:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telecom sector highly taxed like tobacco industry: Sunil Mittal

Speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress 2018, Mittal said the National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP), like the previous telecom policy, clearly acknowledges that revenue maximisation is not the objective.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The telecom sector continues to be highly-taxed just like tobacco industry, and the issue of high levy needs to be resolved, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal said on Thursday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress 2018, Mittal said the National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP), like the previous telecom policy, clearly acknowledges that revenue maximisation is not the objective.

"There is also one overarching objective of previous policy and also enshrined in NDCP that revenue maximisation is not the objective...Then why operators and Department of Telecom are under litigation for revenue maximisation," Mittal said.

The industry, he noted, is being taxed "like tobacco industries" and emphasised that the issue needs to be resolved.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 12:55 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #Sunil Mittal #Telecom #telecom sector

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.