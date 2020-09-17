172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|telcos-owe-more-than-rs-1-4-lakh-crore-as-pending-agr-dues-says-centre-in-rajya-sabha-reply-5852151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Telcos owe more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore as pending AGR dues, says Centre in Rajya Sabha reply

The Supreme Court on September 1 allowed telecom companies to pay their balance AGR dues over the next 10 years

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Telecom companies owe more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore as outstanding adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, the Centre said in a reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The companies owe a combined Rs 1,43,271.74 crore, the Ministry of Communications said on September 17.

The Supreme Court on September 1 allowed telecom companies to pay their balance AGR dues over the next 10 years. The top court also asked for an upfront payment of 10 percent of the dues by March 31, 2021.

Vodafone Idea owes a balance of Rs 54,754 crore as AGR-related dues, and Bharti Airtel has an outstanding payment of 25,976 crore.

Bharti Airtel has so far cleared Rs 18,004 crore of the total dues, while Vodafone Idea has paid Rs 3,500 crore.

The Department of Telecomunications (DoT) had pegged Tata Group's dues at  Rs 16,798 crore, out of which 12,601 crore is pending.

Companies that are facing insolvency proceedings, such as Aircel, Reliance Communications and Videocon, have either paid a small portion of their dues or have not paid at all.

The Supreme Court had in October 2019 upheld the expanded definition on AGR dues, to include revenue from non-telecom sources.

Here are the AGR dues that are yet to be paid as on September 17, 2020, according to the written reply on the Rajya Sabha website:

S. No.

Name of the Company

Total Demand of DoT incorporating C&AG and Special Audit as on October 2019 (Rs. Cr.) (LF+SUC)

Self- Assessment by Licensee pursuant to the Hon’ble SC Judgment (Rs. Cr.)

Payment Received till 06.03.2020 (Rs. Cr.)

Balance Due (Rs. Cr.)

A

B

C

D

Operational TSPs party to the litigation

1.

BHARTI AIRTEL GROUP

43,980.00

13,004.00

18,004.00

25,976.00

2.

TELENOR INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

BHARTI GROUP

43,980.00

13,004.00

18,004.00

3.

IDEA CELLULAR LTD.

58,254.00

21,533 (LF 14,453+SUC 7,080)

3,500.00

54,754.00

4.

VODAFONE GROUP OF COMPANIES

VODAFONE IDEA

58,254.00

21,533.00

3,500.00

54,754.0 0

5.

TATA GROUP OF COMPANIES

16,798.00

2,197 (LF 1,720 + SUC 477)

4,197.00

12,601.0 0

6.

QUADRANT TELEVENTUR ES LIMITED

189.91

25.28

0.6 9

189.22

7.

RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LTD.

70.53

194.79 (LF 148.03+SU C 46.76)

195.18

-

Sub-total (1-7)

1,19,292.44

36,954.07

25,896.87

93,520.22

TSPs under Insolvency

8.

AIRCEL GROUP OF COMPANIES

12,389.00

-

12,389.00

9.

RELIANCE COMMUNICATION/ RELIANCE TELECOM LIMITED

25,199.27

3.96

25,194.58

10.

SISTEMA SHYAM TELESERVICES LTD.

222.1 (LF 166.1+SUC 56)

0.73

11.

VIDEOCON TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD.

1,376.00

-

1,376.00

Sub-total (8-11)

38,964.27

-

4.69

38,959.58

TSPs which were not party to the litigation

12.

LOOP TELECOM PVT. LTD.

604.00

-

604.00

13.

ETISALAT DB TELECOM PRIVATE LIMITED

14.

S TEL PVT. LTD.

15.

BHARAT SANCHAR NIGAM LIMITED

5,835.85

-

-

5,835.85

16.

MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED

4,352.09

-

4,352.09

Sub-total (12-16)

10,791.94

222.1

0.00

10,791.94

TOTAL

1,69,048.65

37,176.17

25,901.56

1,43,271.74


First Published on Sep 17, 2020 03:55 pm

tags #AGR dues #Bharti Airtel #Business #India #Rajya Sabha #Supreme Court #Vodafone-Idea

