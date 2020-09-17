Telcos owe more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore as pending AGR dues, says Centre in Rajya Sabha reply

Telecom companies owe more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore as outstanding adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, the Centre said in a reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The companies owe a combined Rs 1,43,271.74 crore, the Ministry of Communications said on September 17.

The Supreme Court on September 1 allowed telecom companies to pay their balance AGR dues over the next 10 years. The top court also asked for an upfront payment of 10 percent of the dues by March 31, 2021.

Vodafone Idea owes a balance of Rs 54,754 crore as AGR-related dues, and Bharti Airtel has an outstanding payment of 25,976 crore.

Bharti Airtel has so far cleared Rs 18,004 crore of the total dues, while Vodafone Idea has paid Rs 3,500 crore.

The Department of Telecomunications (DoT) had pegged Tata Group's dues at Rs 16,798 crore, out of which 12,601 crore is pending.

Companies that are facing insolvency proceedings, such as Aircel, Reliance Communications and Videocon, have either paid a small portion of their dues or have not paid at all.

The Supreme Court had in October 2019 upheld the expanded definition on AGR dues, to include revenue from non-telecom sources.

S. No. Name of the Company Total Demand of DoT incorporating C&AG and Special Audit as on October 2019 (Rs. Cr.) (LF+SUC) Self- Assessment by Licensee pursuant to the Hon’ble SC Judgment (Rs. Cr.) Payment Received till 06.03.2020 (Rs. Cr.) Balance Due (Rs. Cr.) A B C D Operational TSPs party to the litigation 1. BHARTI AIRTEL GROUP 43,980.00 13,004.00 18,004.00 25,976.00 2. TELENOR INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED BHARTI GROUP 43,980.00 13,004.00 18,004.00 3. IDEA CELLULAR LTD. 58,254.00 21,533 (LF 14,453+SUC 7,080) 3,500.00 54,754.00 4. VODAFONE GROUP OF COMPANIES VODAFONE IDEA 58,254.00 21,533.00 3,500.00 54,754.0 0 5. TATA GROUP OF COMPANIES 16,798.00 2,197 (LF 1,720 + SUC 477) 4,197.00 12,601.0 0 6. QUADRANT TELEVENTUR ES LIMITED 189.91 25.28 0.6 9 189.22 7. RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LTD. 70.53 194.79 (LF 148.03+SU C 46.76) 195.18 - Sub-total (1-7) 1,19,292.44 36,954.07 25,896.87 93,520.22