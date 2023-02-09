English
    Telangana will play pivotal role in India's e-mobility transition: Minister KTR

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST

    Telangana is committed to providing an impetus to electric vehicle adoption and aims to play a pivotal role in India's transition to electric mobility, state Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce K T Rama Rao said on Wednesday.

    Speaking after launching the first edition of the Hyderabad E-Motor Show as part of the ongoing Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, Rama Rao said Telangana has been a front-runner in adopting sustainability and clean energy, while we remain focused on making India self-reliant."

    "With our progressive EV adoption policy, and our ability to provide 24x7 electricity, we aim to become the most 'electrified state' in mobility in India," Rama Rao said, according to an official release.

    "We strongly believe India is well equipped to develop as a hub for manufacturing of electric vehicles and its supply chain," he said.