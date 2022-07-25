business Stock Market Live: Zomato's sinking stock has some investors shouting 'Mayday' | Markets with Santo & CJ Zomato's stock is getting punched hard as the share fell to a record low. A sinking ship could see many of its early investors take the escape boat but CJ is not losing hope while Santo has that 'I told you so' speech ready. Watch the duo debate on what lies ahead for the online food aggregator with Moneycontrol’s Nisha Poddar. Plus know the duo's thoughts on Navin Fluorine and Canara Bank.