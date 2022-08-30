English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Nifty Below 17,350 – More Correction Likely?

    business

    Stock Market Live: Nifty below 17,350 – more correction likely? Thyrocare, BLS and Orient Cement in focus

    European markets were lower on Monday after US Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled higher interest rates would likely persist in a bid to tame soaring inflation. All sectors and major bourses slipped into negative territory. Tech stocks led the losses, down over 2%. Stocks in the spotlight today – Thyrocare, Orient Cement and BLS International. On the show today we try to decode whether the current market mood is a minor hiccup in the bull run or a deeper correction awaits?

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Morning Trade

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.