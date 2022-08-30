business Stock Market Live: Nifty below 17,350 – more correction likely? Thyrocare, BLS and Orient Cement in focus European markets were lower on Monday after US Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled higher interest rates would likely persist in a bid to tame soaring inflation. All sectors and major bourses slipped into negative territory. Tech stocks led the losses, down over 2%. Stocks in the spotlight today – Thyrocare, Orient Cement and BLS International. On the show today we try to decode whether the current market mood is a minor hiccup in the bull run or a deeper correction awaits?