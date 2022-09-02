business Stock Market Live: Maruti Suzuki: Too Much Optimism, Too Soon? | Markets With Santo & CJ Maruti Suzuki India has made a spectacular comeback in 2022 but the August sales data show signs of continued weakness. CJ believes that investors are getting too excited for nothing while Santo is adamant company is on recovery path. Watch the duo debate what lies ahead for India's largest car maker. Plus their thoughts on BHEL, Aurobindo Pharma and Adani Enterprises.