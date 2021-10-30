MARKET NEWS

Managing your portfolio, investing in IPOs & value-buying opportunities this Diwali with Nilesh Shah

De-clutter your investment portfolio ahead of Diwali 2021 with market insights and advice from Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC. In a candid chat, Shah tells Moneycontrol's Karunya Rao that he hardly sees any value in the market right now, while he also talks about sectors that look relatively strong, investing in IPOs and mutual funds. Listen in

