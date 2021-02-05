Tech Mahindra appoints Milind Kulkarni as CFO

Tech Mahindra Ltd

IT services major Tech Mahindra on Friday named Milind Kulkarni as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Kulkarni, whose appointment is effective April 2, 2021, will take over from the current CFO Manoj Bhat, a statement said.

Bhat is taking over as the Group Chief Financial Officer of M&M Group as part of the leadership rotation strategy, it added. "It's been a pleasure working with Manoj over the years, and I wish him all the best in his new role as the M&M Group's Chief Financial Officer," Tech Mahindra Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer CP Gurnani said.

He has been instrumental in spearheading the growth of the organisation, he added. "I would like to thank him (Bhat) for his immense contributions to the finance function. I welcome Milind Kulkarni, who has worked with the company for over 19 years in multiple leadership roles including as CFO till May 2018, in his new role," Gurnani said.

Kulkarni has been associated with Tech Mahindra since 2002. He has held key leadership positions at Tech Mahindra, including being the CFO of Tech Mahindra till May 2018, and in his current role as a Senior Advisor for the company, the statement said.