TCS to build digital workplace on cloud for Swiss Re

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will socialise and open a digital workplace for reinsurance company Swiss Re. It has expanded its 18-year strategic partnership with the company.

As a part of this initiative, TCS will help Swiss Re further develop its future-ready, cloud-based digital workplace using Microsoft technologies and manage the underlying operations, TCS said in a statement.

The companies will work together to deliver insights-driven user experience for over 18,000 end-users.

This includes lean processes across the end-to-end workplace support function through automation, and implementing DevOps best practices. TCS will also create self-heal and self-help operations to automate standard processes, the company said.

Further, the deal will also enable acceleration of the innovation pipeline within the organization, specifically in the areas of immersive experiences and AI with the support of edge technologies in the market.

“A key focus area for this partnership will be to accelerate the innovation pipeline within the organization, specifically in the areas of immersive experiences and artificial intelligence with the support of edge technologies in the market, which will help Swiss Re to boost its Hybrid Collaboration strategy,” the statement added.

Youngran Kim, Group Chief Technology Officer, Swiss Re, said in the statement, “We partnered with TCS to leverage their insurance domain experience, strategic partnership with Microsoft, proven track record in successfully executing similar large transformation programs including with Swiss Re. Together with TCS and Microsoft, we want to empower our employees with a seamless and secure Digital Workplace experience.”

“The key to building an innovative, future-ready organization is a vibrant digital workplace that fosters creativity and collaboration, while keeping data and interactions secure. TCS is thrilled to expand its long-standing partnership with Swiss Re to build a new digital workplace using Microsoft technologies, and help them accelerate their innovation and growth,” Siva Ganesan, Global Head, Microsoft Business Unit, TCS.