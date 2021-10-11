TCS share: Should you buy, sell or hold it after Q2 earnings?

live bse live

The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price declined over 6 percent in early trade on October 11 after the company reported its September quarter numbers.

On October 8, TCS had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,624 crore for the second quarter of 2021-22, registering a 14.1 percent on-year growth.

Its consolidated revenue during the July-September period stood at Rs 46,867 crore, up 16.8 percent over a year-ago quarter. The revenue growth in constant currency came in at 15.5 percent YoY.

On a sequential basis, profit grew 6.8 percent and the revenue increased by 3.2 percent in Q2FY22.

Here is what foreign brokerages have to say about the stock and the company after its September quarter earnings:

Jefferies

The research house maintained hold rating with a target at Rs 3,950 per share as lack of positive surprises in the Q2 results offers limited scope for re-rating.

The Q2 revenue, which was up 4 percent in CC term, slightly missed the estimates, however, with 10 bps rise in margin and 7 percent growth in profit over the previous quarter, the stock was ahead of estimates.

Total contract value (TCV) at $7.6 billion was healthy and the company is confident of a strong growth outlook. In case of software as a service (SaaS) businesses, TCV provides clarity in the volume of business one can expect from a customer after a deal is signed. TCS has managed its margins well, despite supply pressures.

Macquarie

Macquarie has kept outperform call with a target at Rs 4,530 per share after the results marginally missed estimates due to a lower margin on supply-side issues.

It is well positioned to capture the demand strength. The research house has lowered its FY22 estimate for earnings per share (EPS) by 3 percent.

Kotak Institutional Equities

Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained add rating on the stock with a target at Rs 4,100 per share after the company’s revenue missed estimates due to a surprising moderation in growth in continental Europe.

The broking house has cut FY22-24 EPS estimates by 3-4percent and target by 3 percent and it feels that the company is better positioned than its peers to face the margin headwinds.

CLSA

The brokerage has maintained outperform rating with a target at Rs 4,050 per share after Q2 was a tad below estimates on both revenue growth and margins.

CLSA has cut the FY22-23 EPS estimates by 1 percent on modest order book and weak near-term margin outlook. It expects that incremental upside could be limited from current levels.

UBS

The research house has kept the neutral rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 4,180 per share.

It expects the stock to consolidate here with a slight downward bias and if the second half slows further, there may be a risk to FY23 consensus revenue forecasts.

Goldman Sachs

The research house has kept the buy rating with a target at Rs 4,657 per share as earnings were below estimates on revenue, margin and order book front.

It has cut the EPS estimates by 1-2 percent over FY22-26 and sees a strong deal pipeline given strong underlying demand momentum.

At 9.19 am, Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 3,683.65, down Rs 251.65, or 6.39 percent, on the BSE.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.