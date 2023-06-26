TCS, Standard Life team up to enhance European policyholders' customer experience

TCS plans to establish a customer operations centre in Germany and develop a Life and Pensions Digital Platform tailored for Germany and Austria.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Standard Life International DAC (SLIDAC), a subsidiary of the Phoenix Group, on June 26 announced that they will collaborate on the latter's operating model and enhance the customer experience for policyholders in Europe.

To achieve this, TCS will leverage its Digital Platform for Life and Pensions, which is powered by TCS BaNCS, as per the filing to the exchanges.

TCS already has a strong partnership with the Phoenix Group in the UK, where its subsidiary, Diligenta, has successfully transformed operations and manages millions of policies. Building on this success, TCS and the Phoenix Group seek to extend the improved digital experience to policyholders in Germany, Austria, and other European markets, it added.

As part of the partnership, TCS plans to establish a customer operations centre in Germany and develop a Life and Pensions Digital Platform tailored for Germany and Austria, with potential expansion into additional European markets.

The initial phase involves migrating over 4,00,000 policies from SLIDAC's German and Austrian life and pension books to the TCS platform, with the aim of creating comprehensive digital experiences across multiple channels for policyholders and advisors.

TCS's platform provides flexibility and robust functionality, enabling SLIDAC to launch innovative products more efficiently, enhance risk management and controls, and ensure compliance with regulations.

This business transformation initiative will empower SLIDAC and the Phoenix Group to adapt swiftly to market changes and seize new growth opportunities within the European markets.

Nigel Dunne, CEO, Standard Life International DAC, said, “We continually review our operating model to ensure it is meeting the evolving needs of our customers on their journey to and through retirement. Leveraging the advantages of our strategic relationship with TCS will support our growth strategy in Europe and bring benefits to both our customers and advisers. This is a real opportunity to help us accelerate our ability to innovate and efficiently evolve our customer proposition in the future.”

“We are delighted to expand our long-standing partnership with the Phoenix Group to include SLIDAC’s policyholders in Europe and extend to them, the same digital omnichannel experiences that have made us a market leader in the UK. With TCS’ Digital Platform for Life and Pensions SLIDAC will have a future-ready digital core that enhances its agility and will support its growth aspirations in Europe,” said R Vivekanand, President, BFSI Products and Platforms at TCS.

TCS BFSI Products and Platforms is a comprehensive digital ecosystem that empowers various insurance providers, including life, pensions/nnuities, property/ casualty, and health insurance. This platform prioritises a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) approach and enables simplified enterprise management, superior omnichannel customer experiences, and facilitates digital transformation.