    Taxman raids Dolo tablet manufacturer for suspected unaccounted income

    Top management including CMD and director raided

    Moneycontrol News
    July 06, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST

    The income tax department stormed offices of Dolo tablet manufacturer Micro Labs in Bengaluru for suspected unaccounted income, with the raid covering the top management including CMD and director, sources said

    (Check back for more details)
