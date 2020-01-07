App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 09:52 PM IST

Tata Steel subsidiary gets licence for chromite ore mine in Odisha

Chromium from the ores of chromite is used in manufacturing of stainless steel, tool steel, and armor-piercing projectiles, among others.

PTI
Tata Steel on January 7 said its subsidiary T S Alloys Ltd has won licence for a chromite ore mine in Odisha for 50 years.



The government of Odisha had undertaken an auction for the grant of mining lease for the Saruabil chromite mining block, in which the company had participated, Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing.

"We have been informed that the government of Odisha has issued to T S Alloys Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, a letter of intent dated January 6, 2020, as the successful bidder for grant of mining lease for 50 years, subject to fulfilment of certain conditions," it said.

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 09:52 pm

