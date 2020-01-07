Tata Steel subsidiary gets licence for chromite ore mine in Odisha

Tata Steel on January 7 said its subsidiary T S Alloys Ltd has won licence for a chromite ore mine in Odisha for 50 years.

Chromium from the ores of chromite is used in manufacturing of stainless steel, tool steel, and armor-piercing projectiles, among others.

The government of Odisha had undertaken an auction for the grant of mining lease for the Saruabil chromite mining block, in which the company had participated, Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing.