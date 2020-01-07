Tata Steel subsidiary gets licence for chromite ore mine in Odisha

Chromium from the ores of chromite is used in manufacturing of stainless steel, tool steel, and armor-piercing projectiles, among others.
Tata Steel on January 7 said its subsidiary T S Alloys Ltd has won licence for a chromite ore mine in Odisha for 50 years.
Chromium from the ores of chromite is used in manufacturing of stainless steel, tool steel, and armor-piercing projectiles, among others.
The government of Odisha had undertaken an auction for the grant of mining lease for the Saruabil chromite mining block, in which the company had participated, Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing.
"We have been informed that the government of Odisha has issued to T S Alloys Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, a letter of intent dated January 6, 2020, as the successful bidder for grant of mining lease for 50 years, subject to fulfilment of certain conditions," it said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 7, 2020 09:52 pm