Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran now LinkedIn Influencer

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has joined the list of international leaders and personalities like Narendra Modi, Bill Gates, Richard Branson, Priyanka Chopra, Oprah Winfrey, and Sachin Tendulkar as a LinkedIn Influencer, the professional networking platform said on Monday. Other LinkedIn Influencers from India include Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Kailash Satyarthi, Vani Kola, and Anny Divya.

"These global pioneers thought leaders and visionaries spark insightful conversations and discussions on the platform and continue to be a strong inspiration to professionals across industries," LinkedIn said.

LinkedIn Influencers is an invite-only, global collective of more than 500 of the world's foremost thinkers, leaders, and innovators.

As leaders in their industries and geographies, they discuss newsy and trending topics such as the future of higher education, the workplace culture at Amazon, the plunge in oil prices and the missteps of policymakers.

"Business opportunities, cutting across sectors, can be realised through engaging discussions and meaningful collaborations. The potential on the platform for continuous learning, experience sharing and lateral thinking is very exciting," Chandrasekaran, said.

N Chandrasekaran first joined Tata Group as an intern in 1987 and rose through the ranks at TCS to become CEO and Managing Director of the global IT solutions and consulting firm.

In 2017, he was appointed chairman of the board of Tata Sons, one of the country's largest conglomerates.