Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Realty appoints Ritesh Sachdev as senior VP, head for commercial leasing

Prior to this, Sachdev was associated with Colliers International as the head of occupier services (India) and Managing Director (South India). He has over 20 years of experience in the real estate sector.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd (TRIL), a subsidiary of Tata Sons, on Thursday announced the appointment of Ritesh Sachdev as senior vice-president and head (commercial leasing and asset management).

"The commercial real estate sector in India is on the path of unprecedented growth. We, at TRIL, have already aligned our business strategy towards these developments in the commercial real estate sector.

Close

"We have planned the launches of two IT centres, Intellion Park and Intellion Edge in Gurgaon, as well as the upcoming Intellion Park in Mumbai," said Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, TRIL.

Sachdev is a civil engineering graduate (B.E.), and a masters in business administration from the University of Leeds.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 01:39 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Ritesh Sachdev #Tata Realty and Infrastructure

