Tata Projects executes 41.42-km transmission line in Thailand

Tata Projects has successfully executed a 41.42-km transmission line project of 500kV in Thailand, the company said on August 29.

A consortium of Tata Projects Ltd and TEDA Company Ltd was earlier awarded this prestigious transmission line project by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), a company statement said.

The total line length is 78.5 km and Tata Project-TEDA consortium executed the major portion comprising 41.42 km.

This 500kV Roi Et 2 – Chaiyaphum 2 Transmission Line is part of the transmission system improvement project in north eastern, lower northern, central regions and Bangkok Area. It will further assist in enhancing system security.

Completion of this project will support the ASEAN Power Grid (APG) system under the Alternative Energy Development Plan (AEDP) of the government, it added.

"With this successful project execution, we have effectively established our presence in this niche high technological business segment, especially across a new geographical area. It will assist us in securing more such projects in this increasingly important part of the world," Vivek Gautam, COO - Transportation and T&D, Tata Projects said in the statement.

Across Thailand's transmission line network, Tata Projects consortium is the only one to have used safety fall protection system during project's erection and stringing activities, the statement said.

The equipments related to safety fall protection system were imported from India, it said.