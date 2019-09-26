App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 08:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Power bags 105 MW floating solar project

Tata Power Solar, with 29 years of expertise, is one of the pioneering solar manufacturers in the world and India's largest specialised EPC player.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Tata Power Solar has won the bid for 105MWp floating solar energy project in Kerala. The project will be executed on a reservoir of NTPC at Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district of the state, and will be commissioned not later than 21 months, a company statement said.

"Floating Solar has immense potential in our country and we will ensure that this project will act as a benchmark for floating solar project," Ashish Khanna, MD & CEO, Tata Power Solar and President, Tata Power (Renewables) said.

The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power.

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 08:20 pm

tags #Business #Tata Power Solar

