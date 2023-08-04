English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Tata Motors launches Punch iCNG, price starts at Rs 7.1 lakh

    The Punch iCNG is equipped with the company's proprietary twin-cylinder technology with enhanced safety features like a micro-switch to keep the car switched off at the time of refuelling and thermal incident protection that cuts off CNG supply to the engine and releases gas into the atmosphere, Tata Motors said in a statement.

    PTI
    August 04, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
    Tata Motors launches Punch iCNG, price starts at Rs 7.1 lakh

    Tata Motors launches Punch iCNG, price starts at Rs 7.1 lakh

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Tata Motors on Friday launched the CNG variant of its micro SUV Punch priced between Rs 7.1 lakh and Rs 9.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

    The Punch iCNG is equipped with the company's proprietary twin-cylinder technology with enhanced safety features like a micro-switch to keep the car switched off at the time of refuelling and thermal incident protection that cuts off CNG supply to the engine and releases gas into the atmosphere, Tata Motors said in a statement.

    It is also equipped with other features such as voice assisted electric sunroof, automatic projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, 7-inch infotainment system by Harman that supports Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, rain sensing wipers and height adjustable driver seat.

    The company also said it has also introduced the twin-cylinder technology on its Tiago and Tigor models.

    The Tiago iCNG is priced between Rs 6.55 lakh and Rs 8.1 lakh, while the Tigor iCNG comes at a price range of Rs 7.8 lakh to Rs 8.95 lakh.

    Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Head-Marketing, Vinay Pant said these introductions put together will make the company's CNG line up "appealing, holistic, and stronger than ever".

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 02:17 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!