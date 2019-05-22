App
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 05:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors launches compact truck Intra priced at Rs 5.35 lakh

The Intra V10 comes with 800-cc diesel engine while the V20 trim features a bigger 1,400 cc powertrain. The engines are BS-IV compliant which could be scaled to conform to BS-VI norms.

PTI
Tata Motors May 22 launched compact truck 'Intra' with a starting price of Rs 5.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The new product, which sits above the company's Tata Ace range, comes in two variants - V10 and V20.

The Intra V10 comes with 800-cc diesel engine while the V20 trim features a bigger 1,400 cc powertrain. The engines are BS-IV compliant which could be scaled to conform to BS-VI norms.

"The customer preferences are shifting everyday towards better performance, advanced features and higher returns. After a thorough research, we learnt about the growing aspirations of the new-age customers," Tata Motors President (Commercial Vehicle Business Unit) Girish Wagh said in a statement.

These insights have helped the company conceptualise and develop the model, he added.

"It is ideal for customers who want to upgrade their commercial vehicles for higher business returns and lower total cost of ownership, enabled by proven and reliable aggregates and driving comfort leading to longer, fatigue free drives," Wagh said.

He further said the launch of the India's first compact truck fills an important gap in the country's small commercial vehicle (SCV) market.

Tata Motors currently has a market share of 40.1 per cent in the SCV and pick-up segment. The company has already sold over 20 lakh units of Tata Ace till date.

First Published on May 22, 2019 05:28 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Tata Motors #Technology

