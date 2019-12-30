App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata group stronger, more resilient and future ready: Chandrasekaran to employees

The comments from the group chairman, whose appointment was recently termed as illegal by the NCLAT on a petition by his predecessor Cyrus Mistry, comes at a time when growth has slowed to a six-year low domestically and there are clouds of uncertainties globally as well.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on December 30 said uncertainties will persist in the new year but exuded confidence that the diversified conglomerate is better placed to take on challenges. He said the salt-to-software $110-billion group is "stronger, more resilient and future ready" now and is moving "decisively" on financial fitness and operational efficiencies.

In an email to employees, Chandrasekaran said there is a steady improvement at the group level performance but also pointed out that there is more work to be done in case of some companies, which are facing headwinds due to the economic conditions.

"Macro uncertainties will persist in 2020, but they will also be accompanied by new opportunities across different businesses and markets," Chandrasekaran said.

First Published on Dec 30, 2019 10:05 pm

tags #Business #Cyrus Mistry #India #N Chandrasekaran #Tata Sons

