Tata Consultancy Services Q3 PAT to Rs. 8,701 cr: Arihant Capital

Net Sales are expected to increase by 4 percent Q-o-Q (up 16 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 42,015 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Broker Research
January 11, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST
Arihant Capital has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Consultancy Services to report net profit at Rs. 8,701 crore (up 14% year-on-year).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 4 percent Q-o-Q (up 16 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 42,015 crore, according to Arihant Capital.


Earnings before interest, tax, (EBIT) are likely to rise by 5 percent Q-o-Q (up 13.1 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 11,184 crore.


Tags: #Arihant Capital #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #IT #Result Poll #Tata Consultancy Services
first published: Jan 11, 2022 08:10 pm

