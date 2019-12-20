App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 12:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Chemicals acquires remaining 25% of Tata Chem (Soda Ash) from Andover Group

With this acquisition, Tata Chemicals has increased its ownership in Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners to 100 percent, the company said in statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Chemicals has acquired the remaining 25 percent stake in Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners Holdings for USD million (approximately Rs 1,387.2 crore).

With this acquisition, Tata Chemicals has increased its ownership in Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners to 100 percent, the company said in statement.

"Tata Chemicals, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Valley Holdings Inc, has acquired the remaining 25 percent partnership interest in Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners Holdings from The Andover Group, a subsidiary of Owens-Illinois Inc. for USD 195 million," the company said.

Close

"With this transaction Tata Chemicals will have full ownership of the North American business and will further simplify enterprise architecture," Tata Chemicals' Managing Director and CEO R Mukundan said.

related news

The acquisition is expected to be earnings per share accretive. "We will continue to invest in our Green River facility to meet market demand and serve our customers globally," Mukundan said.

The shares of Tata Chemicals were trading at Rs 664.90 apiece on BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 12:07 pm

tags #Business #Companies #soda ash #Tata Chemicals

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.