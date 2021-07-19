MARKET NEWS

Suzuki to enter electric vehicle market by 2025, starting with India

The automaker plans an all-electric compact model to be made available for around 1.5 million yen ($13,626) after government subsidies are taken into account, the Nikkei said.

Reuters
July 19, 2021 / 02:59 PM IST

Suzuki Motor Corp will enter the electric vehicle market by 2025 starting in India, Nikkei reported on Monday.

Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #Electric Vehicle #Suzuki
first published: Jul 19, 2021 03:00 pm

