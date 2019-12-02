Suzuki Motorcycle sales up 23.29% at 69,755 units in November

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Monday reported 23.39 per cent increase in total sales at 69,755 units in November. The company had sold 56,531 units sold in November last year, SMIPL said in a statement.

Domestic sales during the month stood at 60,855 units as compared to 53,058 units sold in November 2018, a growth of 14.69 per cent, it added.

Commenting on the sales performance, SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said, "Suzuki has maintained momentum of accelerated growth post festive season as well".

He further said considering consumer demand for pre-owned Suzuki vehicles, the company has forayed into pre-owned two-wheelers business with the launch of 'Best Value' showrooms in Bangalore, Aizawl and Surat.