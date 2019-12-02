App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 02:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suzuki Motorcycle sales up 23.29% at 69,755 units in November

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Monday reported 23.39 per cent increase in total sales at 69,755 units in November. The company had sold 56,531 units sold in November last year, SMIPL said in a statement.

Domestic sales during the month stood at 60,855 units as compared to 53,058 units sold in November 2018, a growth of 14.69 per cent, it added.

Commenting on the sales performance, SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said, "Suzuki has maintained momentum of accelerated growth post festive season as well".

He further said considering consumer demand for pre-owned Suzuki vehicles, the company has forayed into pre-owned two-wheelers business with the launch of 'Best Value' showrooms in Bangalore, Aizawl and Surat.

"This will enhance Suzuki's participation in the entire life cycle of the products. With 'Best Value' network, we aim to provide easy and credible platform for buying and selling of pre-owned Suzuki two-wheelers in India," Hirao added.

First Published on Dec 2, 2019 02:10 pm

