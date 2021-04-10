Supreme Industries Q4 PAT seen up 106.1% YoY to Rs 241.7 cr: ICICI Direct

Supreme Industries | The company posted strong profit at Rs 312.3 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 123.4 crore in Q3FY20, revenue surged to Rs 1,843.8 crore from Rs 1,373.3 crore YoY.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Supreme Industries to report net profit at Rs 241.7 crore up 106.1% year-on-year (down 22.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 30.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,872.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 23.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 15.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 337.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More