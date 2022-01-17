MARKET NEWS

Sumitomo Chemicals Q3 PAT seen up 5.9% YoY to Rs 57 cr: Sharekhan

Net Sales are expected to increase by 11.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 31.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 624 crore, according to Sharekhan.

January 17, 2022 / 05:28 PM IST
Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Agri Inputs sector. The brokerage house expects Sumitomo Chemicals to report net profit at Rs 57 crore up 5.9% year-on-year (down 62.8% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 11.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 31.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 624 crore, according to Sharekhan.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 17, 2022 05:28 pm

