Sumitomo Chemicals Q3 PAT seen up 5.9% YoY to Rs 57 cr: Sharekhan

3. A ‘smart agricopter’: Once again from the Centre for Innovation, IIT Madras, students have invented an ‘agricopter’ that identifies pest-affected crops with an imaging camera and sprays pesticide. It would certainly save farmers from the hazardous pesticides, and it also claims to be 100 times faster than manual spraying. (Image: Reuters)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Agri Inputs sector. The brokerage house expects Sumitomo Chemicals to report net profit at Rs 57 crore up 5.9% year-on-year (down 62.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 11.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 31.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 624 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More