PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 12:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Strides Pharma Science gets USFDA nod for Prednisone tablets

The approval for Prednisone tablets by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) granted to the company's step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte Limited, Singapore, is for multiple strengths of 2.5 mg and 5 mg, Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Prednisone tablets, prescribed for a variety of conditions, including allergies, respiratory illness and arthritis.

The approval for Prednisone tablets by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) granted to the company's step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte Limited, Singapore, is for multiple strengths of 2.5 mg and 5 mg, Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Deltasone tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg, of Pharmacia and Upjohn Co, it added.

Close

Citing IQVIA MAT September 2020 data, the company said the US market for Prednisone Tablets USP, 2.5 mg and 5 mg is approximately USD 30 million.

"The product will be manufactured at the company's flagship facility at Bengaluru and will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US market," it added.

The company has a total of 127 ANDA (abbreviated new drug applications) filings with USFDA of which 93 have been approved and 34 are pending approval.
First Published on Nov 23, 2020 12:23 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.