English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - this Monday, 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Storyboard18 | Xiaomi’s CMO Jaskaran Singh Kapany moves on in less than a year 

    Jaskaran Singh Kapany joined Xiaomi in 2021. He led all marketing initiatives across the company in both the smartphone and smart TV segments which continue to be a hyper-competitive market in India.

    Saumya Tewari
    April 08, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST
    Former Xiaomi CMO Jaskaran Singh Kapany.

    Former Xiaomi CMO Jaskaran Singh Kapany.

    Jaskaran Singh Kapany, the chief marketing officer of Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi India, has moved on within a year of joining, a company spokesperson confirmed to Storyboard18.

    He joined the company in June 2021 when Manu Jain, vice-president, Xiaomi, and managing director, Mi India, made the announcement via a LinkedIn post.

    Kapany led all marketing initiatives across the company in both the smartphone and smart TV segments which continue to be a hyper-competitive market in India.

    Company insiders felt that the CMO wanted to explore opportunities outside of the world of Chinese smartphone category. His next move remains unknown.

    Prior to joining Xiaomi, Kapany headed marketing at mobile commerce company Paytm. He was instrumental in closing deals like BCCI Cricket, IPL, Media/Advertising deals to take Paytm to the masses. Before this, he was VP, Marketing & Ecommerce, ICICI Prudential Life. He spearheaded all brand-building initiatives and was responsible for many successful marketing, business efforts.

    Close

    Related stories

    He also spent over six years with advertising agencies such as Lowe Lintas and JWT, where he worked on building brands such as Hindustan Unilever (Rin), Godrej (Brylcreem, Nutrine), Standard Chartered Bank, Reliance Money, Philips and De Beers, among others.

    Chinese smartphone makers have been under intense government scrutiny in the past two years. In 2021, the Economic Times reported that India is exploring a regulation that may mandate teardown or in-depth testing of handsets to ensure that the devices and installed apps are not snooping on the citizens; the move is seen as a retaliation for the continued Chinese aggression at the India-China border.

    In 2020, Xiaomi was among the few Chinese companies that faced backlash in India and calls from various quarters for boycotting of Chinese products after the India-China border standoff. The company has been on overdrive, pushing the “Made in India” branding ever since.

    Xiaomi competes with other Chinese smartphone makers such as Vivo, Oppo, and OnePlus, which together account for more than 50% of the Indian smartphone market, according to data from Counterpoint Research.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Saumya Tewari is Assistant Editor of Storyboard. Storyboard is Network18's flagship platform focussed on the advertising & marketing community and a leading source of news and analyses on the business of brands.
    Tags: #Chinese smartphone #Jaskaran Singh Kapany #Marketing #Storyboard18 #Xiaomi
    first published: Apr 8, 2022 02:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.