    Storyboard18  | CXO Moves: Meta ropes in Dilpreeta Vasudeva as marketing lead for business messaging

    Vasudeva, who had a year-long stint as the head of marketing at Bharti Enterprises, is the founder of CMO Access.

    Storyboard18
    July 11, 2022 / 03:40 PM IST
    Dilpreeta Vasudeva.

    "Meta Metamates Me," wrote Dilpreeta Vasudeva as she joins Facebook-owner Meta in India as the marketing lead for business messaging - WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

    Vasudeva, who had a year-long stint as the head of marketing at Bharti Enterprises, is the founder of CMO Access. She has also held senior marketing positions at Jio Studios, Microsoft and Tata Play.

    A modern marketing and digital leader, Vasudeva has worked with senior leadership teams of MNCs and Indian conglomerates garnering experience in over seven categories and functional disciplines of marketing.

    Vasudeva, who describes herself as a "Human-Behavior Enthusiast, Social-Experiment Designer" is also  "an early proponent of digital transformation" as she has built digital-first businesses and reimagined traditional ones. She has also developed growth engines via 40+ launches of brands, products and services, with a sharp focus on creating value for the long term, building customer-centricity and driving business impact.

    Meta matters 

    Over a week ago, Reuters reported that the social media and technology company Meta is bracing for a leaner second half of the year, as it copes with macroeconomic pressures and data privacy hits to its ads business, according to an internal memo.
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 03:40 pm
