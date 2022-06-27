English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Storyboard18 | CXO Moves: Elevations, exits, entries and a resignation after a 21-year long stint

    Keep up with all the key people movements in marketing and adland in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who moved up, in or out in the past week and a half.

    Storyboard18
    June 27, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST
    Nipun Kaushal, CMO, YES BANK (File photo)

    Nipun Kaushal, CMO, YES BANK (File photo)

    Nipun Kaushal

    Previous: CMO, PNB Metlife Insurance

    Present: CMO, Yes Bank

    Nipun Kaushal joined Yes Bank as the chief marketing officer, where he took over from Jasneet Bachal, who had quit in April to pursue her entrepreneurial journey. Kaushal, who had previously served as the chief marketing officer of PNB Metlife Insurance, is responsible for the marketing and corporate communication functions. Further, he is to play a role in developing comprehensive marketing and communication strategies that will support the bank’s strategic objectives in India and international markets.

    Will Lin

    Close

    Related stories

    Previous: CMO and Chief Digital Officer, RentPath

    Present: CMO, Simplilearn

    Will Lin stepped into the shoes of Mark Movan as the chief marketing officer of Simplilearn. Lin, who takes charge of the overall global brand and digital marketing strategy of Simplilearn, previously served as the CMO and chief digital officer of RentPath.

    Sreeparna Gupta

    Previous: Associate Vice President and CSD, Wunderman Thompson

    Present: Branch Head and Head of Client Servicing, Rediffusion Brand Solutions

    Sreeparna Gupta joined the Kolkata office of Rediffusion as the branch head and head of client servicing. Previously, she headed Wunderman Thompson as the associate vice-president and client services director where she assisted clients in developing data-driven brand plans.

    Vishal Parekh

    Previous: Marketing Director, Kingston Technology

    Present: CMO, Nodwin Gaming

    Nodwin Gaming is strengthening its marketing team. The company appointed Vishal Parekh as chief marketing officer where Parekh’s responsibilities include implementing a global marketing and communication strategy. Also, part of the mandate is to expand the company’s footprint in esports and media in India and globally.

    Udit Jain

    Previous: Head of Marketing, Airtel Payments Bank

    Present: Not known

    Udit Jain quit as the head of marketing at Airtel Payments Bank where his stint lasted three years. His next move is not known yet. When he joined Airtel in 2016 as the head of marketing and brand, he led the brand marketing team across mobility, B2B, DTH, retail, app and circle operations.

    Anu Gulati

    Previous: Group Creative Director & Creative Head North, DDB Mudra Group

    Present: ECD, Dentsu

    Dentsu Group has been filling its senior ranks after a raft of exits left many cabins and cubicles empty over the past year and a half. The ad agency recently appointed Anu Gulati as its executive creative director where she will work with the group’s key talents to further drive and strengthen the network’s creative capabilities.

    Ashish Bhasin

    Previous: CEO and Chairman, APAC and India, Dentsu

    Present: Co-founder and Chairman, RD&X Network

    Global advertising and marketing transformation startup, RD&X Network has appointed ad industry veteran Ashish Bhasin as co-founder and chairman, kick-starting an entrepreneurial chapter for Bhasin. Previously, Bhasin has led Dentsu for many years and saw one of the fastest expansions by a holding company in the country when he acquired a host of agencies across creative, media, digital marketing, events management, etc.

    Naina Meattle

    Previous: Assistant Vice President of Brand Planning, MullenLowe Lintas Group

    Present: VP and Brand Planning, BBDO India

    Naina Meattle joined BBDO India as the vice president and brand planning. Prior to this, she was associated with MullenLowe Lintas Group as the assistant vice president of brand planning. This is her second stint at BBDO. Between 2012 and 2014, she headed the agency as the associate account director, planning.

    Sooraj Keswani

    Previous: Consultant

    Present: Director, Brand Management and Strategy, Mirum

    Mirum appointed Keswani as the director of brand management and strategy. His role will include managing brand planning and client servicing divisions and partnering with clients to achieve their business growth objectives.

    Rohit Kapoor

    Previous: Director of Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle

    Present: EVP, Brand and Marcom, Havells India

    Havells India appointed Rohit Kapoor as the executive vice president of the brand and Marcom division. Previously, Kapoor was the director of marketing at Perfetti Van Melle, a Dutch confectionery and gum brand, where he spent over two decades.

    Charul Tomar

    Previous: Partner - Strategy, Mindshare

    Present: Head of Strategy, India, OMD

    Charul Tomar joined OMD as the head of strategy for the India region. In her new role, she will spearhead strategic initiatives across the board, build upon existing strengths, and drive the next stage of the agency’s growth story.

    Sneha Beriwal

    Previous: Joint Vice President - Product, Digital, and Direct Marketing, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company

    Present: Global CMO, Vahdam India

    Sneha Beriwal joined homegrown wellness and tea brand Vahdam India as the global chief marketing officer. Prior to this, she was with Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company where she was joint vice-president and looked after the product, digital and direct marketing division. She’s also had stints at Nestle, Dabur and Novartis.

    Sunil Suresh

    Previous: CMO, MMT Group

    Present: Unknown

    Sunil Suresh who had headed MakeMyTrip Group as the chief marketing officer put in his papers. His next move is not known. During his time at MMT, he led the end-to-end marketing function for MakeMyTrip and Goibibo.

    Manmeet Vohra

    Previous: Head - Marketing, India and South Asia, Visa

    Present: Chief Brand and Digital Officer, Chai Point

    Manmeet Vohra joined Chai Point as the chief brand and digital officer of the company where she will be responsible for elevating and deepening the Chai Point consumer connection across all its channels which would also include the brand’s international foray. Also, she will focus on building an integrated digital experience through the Chai Point App.

    Kaustav Mukerji

    Previous: Head - Digital & Performance Marketing, Future Group

    Present: Vice President - Global Marketing, Maison D'Auraine

    Kaustav Mukerji has joined Maison D'Auraine, a house of brands, as the vice president of global marketing. Previously, he was the head of digital and performance marketing at Future Group. This role will see him be responsible for the growth of the brands such as GKhair pH+ shampoo in the APAC and GCC regions.

    Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy
    Storyboard18 is Network18's flagship platform focussed on the advertising & marketing community and a leading source of news and analyses on the business of brands.
    Tags: #Anu Gulati #appointments #Charul Tomar #CXO Moves #Kaustav Mukerji #Manmeet Vohra #Naina Meattle #Nipun Kaushal #Rohit Kapoor #Sneha Beriwal #Sooraj Keswani #Storyboard18 #Sunil Suresh #Udit Jain #Vishal Parekh #Will Lin
    first published: Jun 27, 2022 07:57 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.