West Coast Paper: Q3 FY23 earnings make a strong case for rerating

Highlights Substantial growth in consolidated revenue Exponential growth in margins and returns Acquisition of Andhra Paper adds to strength Well positioned to benefit from sector tailwinds Backward integration to control raw material inflation Focus on value-added niche products to aid margin growth Surplus liquid investments amidst low debt levels Valuation attractive, given high return ratios West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (WCPM; CMP: Rs 532; M Cap: Rs 3,520 crore), which owns a 72.2 percent stake in Andhra Paper Ltd (APL), posted a stellar performance in Q3FY23. The upward momentum...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Pakistan’s worsening economic crisis and the geopolitical muddle
Feb 10, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: How markets interpret MPC's latest rate revision, Big Tech battle for chatbot s...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Immaculate disinflation or no landing?
Feb 10, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
Market bulls firmly believe that the US economy will achieve disinflation together with a soft landing. But bears are talking of ...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers