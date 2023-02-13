West Coast Paper: Q3 FY23 earnings make a strong case for rerating

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Substantial growth in consolidated revenue Exponential growth in margins and returns Acquisition of Andhra Paper adds to strength Well positioned to benefit from sector tailwinds Backward integration to control raw material inflation Focus on value-added niche products to aid margin growth Surplus liquid investments amidst low debt levels Valuation attractive, given high return ratios West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (WCPM; CMP: Rs 532; M Cap: Rs 3,520 crore), which owns a 72.2 percent stake in Andhra Paper Ltd (APL), posted a stellar performance in Q3FY23. The upward momentum...