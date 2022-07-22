English
    Weekly Tactical Pick: What's the X factor for this value stock?

    Business outlook strong and valuation attractive; appointment of professional CEO can trigger re-rating

    Moneycontrol Research
    July 22, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST
    Weekly Tactical Pick: What's the X factor for this value stock?

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    At a time when consumer companies are facing the prospect of a demand slowdown owing to high inflation, value inner-wear players are relatively less impacted. Inner-wear being essential in nature is relatively immune to slowdown. This is why Rupa & Company (CMP: Rs 352; Nifty level: 16,605) is our tactical pick for this week. Rupa is focusing on high-growth segments, such as women-wear (due to the increasing brand consciousness, the ladies segment has been outperforming the overall industry), and athleisure...

