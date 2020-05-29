App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vodafone Idea share price surges 34% on reports of Google eyeing a stake

Any such investment will provide a breather for Vodafone Idea which has been reeling under increasing financial stress.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vodafone Idea share price surged 34 percent on May 29 after reports said that tech giant Google was looking to enter India's telecom market with a 5 percent stake purchase in Vodafone Idea.

Google was looking to make an investment in the embattled Indian telecom company, a report in the Financial Times said. Any such investment could prove to be a breather for Vodafone Idea which has been reeling under increasing financial stress. Vodafone Idea is a product of a 2018 partnership between the Aditya Birla Group and UK-based Vodafone Group.

The news comes soon after Facebook made its debut in the world's fastest-growing telecom market through its 9.99 percent stake purchase in Jio Platforms.

Close

Capture

related news

The stock, which has zoomed more than 96 percent in the last three months, was quoting at Rs 7.59, up Rs 1.77, or 30.41 percent.

Jio Platforms has raised as much as $10 billion in investments from private equity groups including KKR, General Atlantic, Vista Equity Partners and Silver Lake, in addition to its deal with Facebook.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Vodafone Idea has zero promoter pledge the stock showing strong momentum. Price is above short, medium and long-term moving averages. Moneycontrol's technical rating of the stock is very bullish.

Disclaimers: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 29, 2020 11:02 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Vodafone-Idea

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

UN chief appreciates India's assistance to other countries during COVID-19 pandemic: T S Tirumurti

UN chief appreciates India's assistance to other countries during COVID-19 pandemic: T S Tirumurti

Coronavirus pandemic | India now worst-hit country in Asia, ninth in the world

Coronavirus pandemic | India now worst-hit country in Asia, ninth in the world

Coronavirus Pandemic | ‘Just sitting in limbo.’ For many professionals, careers are on hold

Coronavirus Pandemic | ‘Just sitting in limbo.’ For many professionals, careers are on hold

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know